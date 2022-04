WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with an unsettled Thursday evening as a front muscles through the Cape Fear Region. Expect balmy breezes, extensive clouds, numerous showers, and even a low and fleeting chance for a passing thunderstorm. Thirsty ground should readily accept the moisture; drainage flooding will be at most an isolated and transient issue. Watch your step amid the pollen puddles and keep an eye on your WECT Weather App interactive radar to dodge any fresh raindrops!

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 25 DAYS AGO