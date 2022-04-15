PHOTO ALBUM #2 - Area Track Meet in Wink - April 14, 2022

(Griswold) On Monday the night the Griswold School Board approved the hire of Ryan Lockwood for the varsity girls basketball opening. Lockwood ascends from the assistant coaching role which he had served in the last two seasons. “He’s been doing a good job.” Activities Director Troy Nicklaus says, “He’s always giving good ideas to coach Hamilton. They got along really. We figured he was a good fit living in our school district. He’s our head baseball coach so I think he’s taking a lot of pride in the Griswold Tigers and I think he’ll do a good job.”

GRISWOLD, IA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO