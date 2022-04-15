ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Patsy Cline tribute show coming to SKyPAC April 16

By WBKO News Staff
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Grand Ole Opry member and star of “Always ... Patsy Cline”, Mandy Barnett,...

www.wbko.com

104.3 WOW Country

Patsy Cline’s Nashville ‘Dream Home’ Sells — See Inside! [Pictures]

Patsy Cline's former home in Nashville recently sold for more than half a million dollars, and pictures offer a window into country music history. The country icon's "dream home" in the Nashville suburb of Goodlettsville went up for sale in November of 2021 for an asking price of $549,900, and it sold almost immediately, closing on Dec. 29 for a final price of $540,000.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cape Gazette

Elvis tribute artist to headline fundraiser April 2 in Georgetown

Bob Lougheed and the Memphis Mafia will perform a show titled “Don’t Be Lonesome Tonight” at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the CHEER Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown. Guests can listen and dance to the countless hits of Elvis Presley and many more. A six-time award-winning Elvis tribute artist with performances both nationally and internationally, Bob Lougheed has the moves, the sounds and the style of the King himself.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBKO

Guy Penrod to perform at SKyPAC this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKyPAC will host Grammy and Dove Award winner Guy Penrod this Saturday. Penrod fronted the Gaither Vocal Band for fourteen years, and according to SKyPAC Marketing Assistant Maddie McClure, his voice and message have inspired audiences around the world. Tickets are $45, $35, or $25.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Says Goodbye to Old Attractions

Recently, Dollywood, owned by country legend Dolly Parton, bid adieu to an old and oft-forgotten attraction. The area in question was an old tunnel, sometimes referred to as the Silver Dollar Mine, which existed in the park since the mid-1970s. At a Glance. Dollywood said goodbye to the old mine...
TRAVEL
WLKY.com

Janet Jackson giving special discount to fans for Louisville show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you going to the Janet Jackson/New Edition concert the night of the Kentucky Derby?. If so, Jackson is releasing discount tickets to her fans who can answer this question: What do you call her if you're nasty?. The answer, of course, is "Msjackson," and that's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bristol Times

Tribute to Sinatra dinner show

Local artist Joey C is performing a Tribute to Sinatra Dinner Show on Friday, April 22, at Georgine’s Restaurant, Papa Roy Ballroom, 1320 Newport Road, Bristol. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner at 6:45 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Buffet menu includes: fruit and garden salads; chicken parmigiana; sausage...
BRISTOL, PA
I-95 FM

Queen Tribute Show at the Gracie Theatre in Bangor this Weekend

A night paying tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen is coming up this weekend in Bangor. Queen tribute band, Queen Flash, is coming to Bangor. The exceptional Queen tribute band features Johnny Zatylny, who's widely considered one of the world’s top three Freddie Mercury impressionists. The night of music from Queen takes over the Gracie Theatre on the Husson University campus, Saturday March 26. Two shows are scheduled, the first begins at 5 P.M., with the second performance beginning at 7:30 P.M.
BANGOR, ME
WRBL News 3

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ coming to Rivercenter in April

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This spring the Rivercenter will feature “An Officer and a Gentleman,” the new musical based on the Oscar winning film. Two performances of the musical are scheduled for April 26 and 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.  The score for the show includes: “Up Where We Belong” (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes) “Higher Love” […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

