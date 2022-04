Baca-Santa Cruz won with about 40% of the vote and will replace the spot of her mother, Victoria Baca, who passed away in October. “You know I feel proud that I'm able to continue the work that she started,” Baca-Santa Cruz said. Her mother, Victoria Baca, was the first Latina elected to the Moreno Valley School Board and City Council.

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO