So, now that the weather is getting nice, you may have said to yourself, “Self, Where can I ride my side by side that I just bought?” You might think, “Hey, can I just put a plate on it and drive it like a car?” Which is a good thought because some new side by sides are nicer than some cars I have owned, and they ride better; but can I actually drive it down the road like a car? Wait, do I have a UTV (which sounds too much like a medical condition), or; do I have an ATV, or am I just a QUAD person?

LAPEER COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO