This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline will arrive before you know it. It's time to file your taxes if you haven't done so already -- more than 45 million Americans have already received tax refunds. If you received child tax credit payments or stimulus payments in 2021, you'll need IRS Letter 6419 and Letter 6475, respectively. And if you can't find either letter, you definitely need to create an IRS online account.

