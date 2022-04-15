Man takes plea deal in catalytic converter shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler and two other men were stealing a catalytic converter last month when someone interrupted them, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sickler fired a gun at the person and he and the other thieves drove way but were arrested an hour later, officials said.

Sickler, 32, has pleaded no contest to a charge of assault with a firearm on a person. Four other felonies were dismissed during a hearing Thursday.

Sentencing is set for May 12.

Sheriff’s officials said Sickler, Anthony Aldaco and an unidentified third man were confronted by someone March 21 as they stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 8600 block of Taft Highway. There was a brief confrontation and Sickler allegedly fired a gun.

No one was injured.

Deputies found and stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle and Sickler and Aldaco were arrested.

Aldaco, 26, has hearing Tuesday.

