Orange City, IA

High Winds Topple Trucks, Trailers (with photo and video)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Iowa — Thursday’s high winds played havoc with people driving high-profile vehicles around the area, including one Orange City man. Shortly after 10:00 Thursday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident that occurred on Kingbird Avenue, four miles west of Hospers. According to...

News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
CBS Minnesota

Multiple Crashes And Backups Reported Overnight Amid Strong Winds, Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a rough night on the roads heading into a busy travel weekend. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a jack-knifed semi caused a big backup on Interstate 94 at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. It happened in the lanes heading into Minnesota, near the Hudson, Wisconsin area. Traffic was crawling for about an hour before things cleared up. In Monticello, another semi created some issues at around 2:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 94, where snow was coming down. Details are limited on this incident. In Fridley, three vehicles crashed overnight near Interstate 694 and Main Street, causing backups there as well. Motorists needed to take the Main Street exit to get around the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was seriously injured in this incident. Flurries are expected on the earlier side Friday, with more windy and cold weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Police car crushed after high winds topple over truck container: VIDEO

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. -- A police cruiser was smashed when a container fell from a trailer in high winds on a bridge in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Charleston Police said an officer was assisting a disabled vehicle on the Wando River Bridge on March 12 when the incident occurred. The officer was inside the cruiser when it was crushed, but was not injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
#West Wind#Wind Gust#Trucks#Extreme Weather#Eby Livestock
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Drone video: Damage from the southside of Mason City

Many buildings were destroyed during Tuesday night's storm. A 'miracle' no injuries or deaths as southern part of Mason City suffers massive destruction (with drone footage) Buildings and homes on 35th St. were destroyed, and police and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said it’s a miracle no deaths or injuries were reported.
MASON CITY, IA
KARE 11

Tornado touchdowns confirmed in southeastern Minnesota

TAOPI, Minn. — A small community in far southeastern Minnesota is in shock after being slammed by a tornado that has impacted nearly every building in town. Mower County Emergency Manger Amy Lammey says National Weather Service crews have confirmed that the tornado, an EF2, was on the ground for five to six miles and hit the town of Taopi shortly after warning sirens went off at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.
TAOPI, MN
KELOLAND TV

Search and rescue mission planned for missing Sioux Falls woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Hanson County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a search and rescue mission for 60-year-old Kay Flittie this weekend. Volunteers are asked to come to the Spencer Fuel Mart off exit 353 on I-90 at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with an ATV is encouraged to help.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI

