ST. LOUIS — Easter Sunday in St. Louis started off with a series of violent incidents in the city. Shortly after midnight Sunday, a man was found shot in the head on the Metrolink train, just north of Forest Park at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not have information on where on the Metrolink line the fatal shooting happened.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO