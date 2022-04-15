ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarus bans EU-registered trucks from entering country

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Belarus on Friday announced a ban on trucks registered in the European Union from entering its territory, Interfax news agency quoted the transport ministry as saying.

