2022 Panoply Arts Festival to Feature Dozens of Musical Acts

The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is just a little over three weeks away from making its grand return. The popular music festival hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. After a long wait, festival-goers will soon be able to once again go into the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. On Monday,
This weekend, the first annual Bull City Summit was scheduled to launch. Merging music, art, science, and technology, the festival promises festivalgoers a unique experience with “leading and breakthrough creatives, musicians, technologists, scientists, researchers, artisans, and entrepreneurs alike,” according to its website. If its structure feels aligned with...
Headliners for the free, three-day 2022 March Madness Music Festival in New Orleans on April 1-3 include Arcade Fire, Khalid and Imagine Dragons. Coinciding with the NCAA Men's Final Four basketball championship at the Caesars Superdome, the March Madness Music Festival takes over the downtown Woldenberg Park along the Mississippi River for three days.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local film director is having his video featured in the Hoosier Film's Annual Festival. Director Joshua Hart is showcasing his film titled, "Fruitridge Ave." This is based off of a local folk tale in Terre Haute. All of the crew who helped make the...
The BUKU Music + Art Project probably couldn't have asked for better weather when gates opened Friday afternoon. With blue skies and good vibes all around, BUKU returned to the grounds between Mardi Gras World and the Market Street Power Plant for the first night of its 10th edition, kickstarting a busy spring festival season in New Orleans after a rough two years of cancellations.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Elevation Festivals, the organization behind Northeast Ohio’s WonderStruck music festival, Columbus’ WonderBus music festival and Indianpolis’ WonderRoad music festival, has added another major music and arts event to its roster: Maple House Music + Arts Festival, set to take place May 21 in Pittsburgh.
White nationalist reporter Patrick Howley took to his talk show to complain about the amount of Black people that showed up to this year’s country music awards, with every sentence being more racist than the last. This year’s CMT Music Awards fell on April 11, and were co-hosted by...
Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
The musical “Kinky Boots” will be screened 6:30 p.m. April 2 at Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls. “Kinky Boots” is about Charlie Price who has inherited his father’s struggling shoe factory. He makes friends with Lola, a performer and drag queen. Together, they partner to produce a line of boots to try and save his failing shoe factory.
Spring is in the air and to welcome the season, the Cook Museum of Natural Science is hosting two events.
Tattoo artists from across the country came together for the 6th Annual Space City Tattoo Expo this weekend. The expo features over 125 of the world's top artists. The expo also included food, music, artwork and a variety of vendors.
A few weeks ago, Jerry Hayes celebrated 43 years at WHNT. Now, photojournalist Gregg Stone is also celebrating his 43rd anniversary at WHNT! The two started just two weeks apart from each other and have been quite inseparable ever since. Gregg Stone, or just “Stone” as we like to call...
A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
