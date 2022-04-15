High School Standout Abby Franks

Anthony Ruta has a deal in place. The newest Arkansas basketball assistant coach will make $170,000 a season, per WholeHogSports, which gained the information via a FOIA request. Ruta spent the last three years as director of basketball operations for coach Eric Musselman. Ruta was moved to assistant coach on April 1, replacing Clay Moser, who resigned at the end of March. The deal is for 12 months, per the report, and includes a $6,000 per year car stipend. Arkansas basketball assistants make a combined $570,000 a year. Ruta began his career as a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 2012 where Musselman was also on staff. He spent two seasons at Nevada as director of basketball operations and two more as an assistant before moving on to Arkansas. List This doesn't seem right: Fayetteville ranked as 17th best college town in the South

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO