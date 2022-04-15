High School Standout Abby Franks

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
Anthony Ruta has a deal in place.
The newest Arkansas basketball assistant coach will make $170,000 a season, per WholeHogSports, which gained the information via a FOIA request.
Ruta spent the last three years as director of basketball operations for coach Eric Musselman. Ruta was moved to assistant coach on April 1, replacing Clay Moser, who resigned at the end of March.
The deal is for 12 months, per the report, and includes a $6,000 per year car stipend. Arkansas basketball assistants make a combined $570,000 a year.
Ruta began his career as a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 2012 where Musselman was also on staff. He spent two seasons at Nevada as director of basketball operations and two more as an assistant before moving on to Arkansas.
