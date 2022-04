Nov. 2: Suns 112, Pelicans 100 (in Phoenix) Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history with 10,346 career assists, passing both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash. He scored all 14 of his points in the second half and dished 10 assists to help the Suns steamroll the Pelicans down the stretch. The Pelicans fell to 1-7 at the time. Their starting backcourt that night was Devonte Graham, Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

