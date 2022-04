For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:. 3:30 p.m.: The Ukraine war is far from over, as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv. The Associated Press reports that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow’s pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east. Officials in Moscow said they were targeting military sites, a claim repeated — and refuted by witnesses — throughout 52 days of war. The toll reaches much deeper. Each day brings new discoveries of civilian victims of an invasion that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body after rockets hit a residential area of Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine. An infant and at least eight other people died, officials said.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO