The popular video game franchise "Halo" is set to debut as a streaming TV series on Paramount+, and cast members Olive Gray and Yerin Ha joined Cheddar to talk about bringing the Xbox shooter to life in a new medium. "I think it's really just a story about humanity and hope," said Ha. "And I hope that people can really go along that journey and feel it, feel the love that we put into it."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 DAYS AGO