Durban disaster, Middle East bread shortages, and Somalia’s all-woman media team: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The massacre of what authorities say is at least 320 civilians in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, has captured global attention. Between 150 and 300 bodies were buried in a mass grave in the city while others were left scattered along a street for weeks. Hundreds were also killed in other towns outside of Kyiv, such as Borodianka and Hostomel, while an alleged Russian missile strike on a railway station in the southeastern city of Kramatorsk on 8 April killed at least 50 civilians, including several children. Across the country, Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating 5,000 potential war crimes. But it was images of the bodies in Bucha – revealed after Russian troops withdrew from areas outside the Ukrainian capital last weekend – that spurred the international community to action: The US has imposed a fresh round of sanctions, with the UK and EU following suit; and the UN General Assembly took the rare step of voting to suspend Russia from the organisation’s leading human rights body. As justified as they are, the outrage and calls for accountability – which may ultimately be difficult to enforce – stand in stark contrast to the lack of attention or effort to prevent atrocities and hold perpetrators accountable elsewhere in the world, be it in Mali (see below), Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, or a host of other countries.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO