When Lake Compounce opens for its 2022 summer season in less than two weeks, the amusement park will be missing something: Cash. No, that doesn’t mean the Bristol-based-based amusement park is in financial trouble. Rather, Lake Compounce will only accept credit or debit or prepaid cards, as well as secure mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, when it opens on April 30.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO