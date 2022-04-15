ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seacoast bank opens new branch in Naples

By Joe Espy
 3 days ago
STUART, Fla.– Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, one of the largest Florida-based community banks, continues its expansion into markets across Florida. Seacoast hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony at its new branch in Naples.

“I am thrilled at how Seacoast Bank continues to grow and expand throughout Florida’s most vibrant markets,” said Chuck Shaffer, chairman and CEO of Seacoast Bank. “We look forward to providing exceptional service to customers and businesses in Naples and Southwest Florida.”

The new Seacoast Bank branch and commercial banking office in Naples is located at 856 Third Ave. S. near Tamiami Trail. The grand opening was attended by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce as well as Seacoast Bank executives and associates.

Along with the branch opening celebration, Seacoast Bank also hosted a charitable presentation. The bank donated to Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida to benefit Junior Achievement’s mission of inspiring and preparing K-12 students for economic success.

“Through Seacoast community involvement and community giving, we’re helping our neighbors succeed within the communities we serve,” said Jason Brewer, Seacoast Bank Naples market president. “As a member of the board of directors of Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida, I have seen the significant impact this nonprofit has on students in Collier County and beyond.”

Seacoast Bank’s expansion in Collier County follows years of notable growth across Florida.

