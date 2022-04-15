ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fit-again Joe Willock could feature for Newcastle against Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11a7yW_0fAVw1Uf00

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock could return to the squad for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Willock missed last Friday night’s 1-0 win over Wolves with a knee injury, but has returned to training after having an injection to address the niggling problem.

Winger Ryan Fraser, however, is a doubt having damaged a hamstring last weekend and illness continues to affect the camp, while defenders Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal) and Federico Fernandez (side strain) and striker Callum Wilson (Achilles/calf) are working their way back to full fitness.

Leicester remain without Jamie Vardy for the trip to St James’ Park.

The striker is still struggling with a knee injury and missed Thursday’s 2-1 Europa Conference League quarter-final win at PSV.

Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand (all knee) are also out while Brendan Rodgers will assess those who played in Eindhoven after arriving back on Friday and Nampalys Mendy is available after being ineligible.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Amartey, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Fofana, Evans, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman.

