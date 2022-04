When Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov recently said he was going to Ukraine, it made headlines and caused fears of brutality. But there's more than meets the eye. "If Kadyrov did set foot in Ukraine, it would have been for an hour or so just to do an Instagram posting," said Bellingcat Executive Director Christo Grozev. "Our colleagues from several Ukrainian and Russian media were able to actually conduct a ruse on him by sending him an article for his approval. And he clicked on that, and we were able to get his IP, his internet protocol location, which showed that he was in Russia and not in Ukraine."

MILITARY ・ 26 DAYS AGO