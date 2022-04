One location that always intrigued me when I relocated to Housatonic over three years ago: An abandoned three story building on Pleasant Street that has historical significance and has been a fixture in the village since 1907. This was once home to The Housatonic School which has been closed for decades as the facility permanently closed it's doors as this was a mecca for youngsters to be taught during it's hey day.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO