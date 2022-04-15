ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Who Is Julia Haart and Why Didn't The View Ask Her the Tough Questions?

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No Whoopi, no problem. In this episode of The View in Review, we discuss Alyssa Farah Griffin and Julia Haart filling in as guest co-hosts,...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Penn Jillette recalls speaking to Gilbert Gottfried 20 minutes before his death -- and the many jokes he told about dying

Jillette tells the New York Post that his wife, Emily, was in the hospital room with Gottfried and his wife, Dara, and she held a phone to Gottfried’s ear so the two comedians could have one last conversation. “Twenty minutes before he was officially dead, when they were going to pull the ventilator off of Gilbert, I spoke with him,” says Jillette, choking up. “I tried to make a few jokes. Then I fell apart and said, ‘I love you.’ That was it.” Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia, a heart disease brought on by myotonic dystrophy type 2. Jillette recalled Gottfried making a lot of jokes about dying. "He had a defibrillator in his (chest). If his heart went down, the defibrillator would kick him in the chest and it would be like getting kicked by a horse," says Jillette. "He would say, ‘Horses hate me. They hate little Jews. They’re waiting on line to kick me in the chest. The horses have a newsletter about it.’” Even medical staff got a taste of his comedic sensibility. “Very close to the end, doctors wanted to see if there was brain damage,” says Jillette. “They asked him to do arithmetic to show he was lucid. Instead, he sang the theme song to Car 54, Where are You?” ALSO: Stephen Colbert pays tribute to Gilbert Gottfried, who was always game to participate in his show sketches.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Happy 75th birthday, David Letterman!

Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to the late-night legend and his idol, tweeting: Happy 75th birthday to David “Dave” @Letterman - the best and funniest talk show host ever, whether he likes it or not, and my favorite new YouTuber.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Who Will Be The View's Next Conservative Co-Host? Breaking Down the Odds

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Eight months into its landmark 25th season, The View has still yet to name a permanent fifth co-host. Nearly two-dozen women have cycled through the conservative seat since the show’s September premiere, but as winter turns to spring, it’s become clear that ABC executives are in no hurry to name Meghan McCain’s replacement. Though an official announcement likely won’t come until the summer, a few clear frontrunners have emerged, while other guest co-hosts have quickly faded from memory. Who’s most likely to become The View’s next conservative co-host? DraftKings isn’t taking bets on it (for now), but we’ve tried our best to quantify the odds of each leading contender to earn the permanent gig:
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Julia Haart
Person
Joan Rivers
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
Person
Alyssa Farah
Person
Mike Pence
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The View In Review#Covid#Elite World Group
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Who Is the Late Gilbert Gottfried's Wife? Here's the Full Scoop

Another day, another Hollywood loss to grieve. Social media is still saddened by the news of stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. The popular Disney voice actor reportedly passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia (a heart abnormality) caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy