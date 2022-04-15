ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State basketball signs highest-rated recruit in program history

KTVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt one point, Sadraque Nganga's top 11...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTBS

Southern California 2023 OT Rhino Tapa'atoutai commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona has landed its first offensive lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, committed to the Wildcats Monday night on Twitter. Tapa'atoutai also had offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Hawaii, UNLV and New...
MISSION HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
College Basketball
Local
Idaho Basketball
Local
Idaho College Basketball
Boise, ID
Basketball
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Wyoming News

Montana State gets commitment from FBS transfer running back Kaegun Williams

Kaegun Williams, a running back who previously played at San Diego State, announced his commitment to Montana State on Sunday. Williams is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound graduate transfer who attended Cedar Hill (Texas) High School before signing with SDSU, a Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in the Mountain West. He joins a team with a talented but uncertain group of running backs. Williams was a three-star recruit out of high...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
East Oregonian

Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU

PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
PENDLETON, OR
deseret.com

BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors

Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Ktvb
KREM

No. 12 Gonzaga baseball takes down No. 2 Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — On a historic day already for the Zags, the team made more history. The team defeated No. 2 Oregon State 13-6 in Corvallis Monday night, which is the highest ranked opponent Gonzaga has ever beaten in program history. Monday morning, the Bulldogs achieved their highest ranking...
CORVALLIS, OR
KOLD-TV

Arizona men’s tennis wins first-ever Pac-12 championship

Seattle, Wash. – With a 4-1 win at Washington on Sunday, Arizona Men’s Tennis won its first Pac-12 championship in program history. Arizona joined the conference in 1978-79 and clinched the regular season title at Washington to finish with an undefeated record of 7-0 in Pac-12 play. The conference championship comes during the program’s meteoric rise, which included its first ever sweep of USC and UCLA last season on the way to its first Sweet 16 appearance ever during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy