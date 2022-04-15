Boise State basketball signs highest-rated recruit in program history

Seattle, Wash. – With a 4-1 win at Washington on Sunday, Arizona Men’s Tennis won its first Pac-12 championship in program history. Arizona joined the conference in 1978-79 and clinched the regular season title at Washington to finish with an undefeated record of 7-0 in Pac-12 play. The conference championship comes during the program’s meteoric rise, which included its first ever sweep of USC and UCLA last season on the way to its first Sweet 16 appearance ever during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO