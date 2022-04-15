ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddlers get high from THC-laced goldfish crackers at daycare

By Corrine Hackathorn
 3 days ago

A daycare owner in Virginia is being charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children after feeding 1-year-olds THC-laced goldfish.

A group of parents rushed their 1-year-old toddlers to the hospital from the daycare after noticing them having uncoordinated and lethargic behavior along with bloodshot, glassy eyes, WBNS reported.

Hospital staff quickly recognized the symptoms and testing had confirmed that the three children had been exposed to THC, resulting in a high.

Detectives searched the daycare facility and found goldfish crackers spilled on the floor which were collected and sent out to be tested. The snack came back positive for THC.

Police confirmed that 60-year-old Rebecca Swanner was arrested, charged, and the daycare center voluntarily surrendered its license, according to WBNS .

Swanner is currently out on a $2,000 unsecured bond after self-surrendering on April 14.

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia DaycareVirginia Sheriff. On March 2nd Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

