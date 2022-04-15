ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The biggest game-changers the Houston Texans could take in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft

By Robert Charles
Chron.com
Chron.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfLmB_0fAVtQGY00
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (left) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (right) are just two options the Houston Texans should consider for their third overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.  (Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are primed to fill some of the (many) gaps in their roster with top level talent in the NFL draft. They currently hold five picks in the top 100 selections, including an extra first from the Deshaun Watson trade. While there are many directions the front office could go, here are three potential options for each of Houston’s first round picks.

Round 1, Pick 3

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3LpM_0fAVtQGY00
PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Oregon (5) Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) celebrates after a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal on September 21, 2019, at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been consistently good for so long that people got bored and started looking for flaws. The 6’5” All-American might genuinely be the best player in this draft, and the Texans could grab him with the third pick.

He’s a bendy pass rusher, able to move with both power and grace around the edge. He recorded 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss (TFL) in 2021, and boasts top-shelf upside if he can develop his hand-use and rush timing.

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpffp_0fAVtQGY00
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Ikem Ekwonu #79 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack in action against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

If Houston is serious about using this year to evaluate quarterback Davis Mills, they’d do well to find a star tackle to pair with Laremy Tunsil. NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu is an absolute powerhouse, pancaking defenders in the trenches and allowing only two sacks in more than 820 snaps at left tackle in 2021.

Houston can either slide him to right tackle as he adjusts to the NFL, or potentially utilize him on the left to take pressure off Tunsil. Ekwonu is my top rated player in this draft and I would be thrilled for the Texans to take him.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybOfH_0fAVtQGY00
SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after a play during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner is a top-two corner in this draft—and he’s not number two. A press-man specialist with the eyes of a ball-hawk, Gardner kept opponents out of the endzone on over 1,000 coverage snaps over the course of his college career.

He was targeted as the closest defender only 31 times during the 2021 season, the net result being 8 catches for a paltry 60 yards. Opposing teams viewed him as effectively a mobile no-fly zone, something Houston could truly benefit from in rebuilding the defense.

Round 1, Pick 13

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKhFR_0fAVtQGY00
LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 30: Defensive end George Karlaftis #5 of the Purdue Boilermakers prepares to rush against running back Rahmir Johnson #14 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Purdue’s George Karlaftis is an explosive, if unpolished, edge rusher, as well as a card-carrying member of Bruce Feldman’s 2021 Freaks List . A certified game wrecker, Karlaftis recorded 11.5 tackles for loss in 2021.

He can be a bit stiff coming off the edge, and has a tendency to overshoot the pocket on occasion, but he’s able to rush both outside and through gaps in the interior to make a quarterback’s life a living hell.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzQLR_0fAVtQGY00
ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after rushing in for a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Big man goes fast. Big man goes real fast. Jordan Davis is an unreal athlete with bottomless potential. The 6’6”, 341-pound Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle ran an 4.78 forty at the NFL Combine in March—faster than Patrick Mahomes despite weighing 118 pounds more than the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

A literal 99.9th percentile athlete, Davis’ only downside is he projects better against the run than the pass. With his athleticism, however, this limitation could be coached out, and Davis could become an anchor for a rebuilding defense.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUKyO_0fAVtQGY00
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 13: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson #5 celebrating as he runs with the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buckeyes wideout Garrett Wilson is a speedster and potential YAC (yards after catch) machine, having recorded a 27.14% missed tackle percentage in college as well as recording a 4.38 forty yard dash in the NFL Combine. Wilson’s agility is unmatched, and his lower body is typically already rotating up-field as his hands secure catches.

Wilson could help complete a developing receiver corps for the Texans and give Davis Mills another target to work with. It’s very possible that he’s the best receiver in the draft, and the Texans should run, not walk, to the podium if he’s there at 13.

Or…Trade Back

This might be cheating, but Houston’s best option could be multiple picks later in the first round.

The Texans have a lot of needs and this draft class has a greater depth of “very good” players instead of can’t-miss prospects. Houston’s picks might be perfect for teams looking to come up and grab a QB or WR.

While there seems to be a greater general desire to move down than up this year, pick 13 could be of interest to the Packers or Chiefs who may try and replace their former all star receivers in the draft. Ultimately the Texans have a lot of options in front of them and many positions of need to resolve. Hopefully this draft will serve as a foundation and be looked back as a turning point for the franchise.

More Texans News

- Who NFL mock draft experts think Texans will take with two first-round picks

- ESPN’s NFL experts actually praise Nick Caserio, Texans

- What the Texans got from the Browns in the trade for Deshaun Watson

- Justin Reid's farewell message to Texans fans

- Everything you should know about next Texans head coach Lovie Smith

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 1

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Jadeveon Clowney Expected To Sign With 1 NFL Team

Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has still yet to sign with a team in free agency. But according to Cleveland insider Tony Grossi, it’s likely that the three-time Pro Bowler re-signs with the Browns organization before the 2022 season. “Will Clowney and Landry be back for 2022?” a fan...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
City
Columbus, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
PennLive.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle has died at 49: reports

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ed Jasper has died, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been reported. Jasper was the Eagles’ sixth-round pick, 198th overall, in the 1997 draft. He spent the 1997 and 1998 seasons in Philadelphia before going on to Atlanta from 1999-2004. He finished out his run with the Oakland Raiders in 2005.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#Buccaneers#American Football#The Houston Texans#The Oregon Ducks#Stanford Cardinal#Icon Sportswire#Getty Images#Nfln Espn#Abc
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos player reveals how Russell Wilson is taking leadership role

Russell Wilson seems to be fitting right in with his new Denver Broncos teammates. Wilson has quickly taken over a leadership role among his Broncos teammates, and that is apparent from how they speak about him. The new Broncos quarterback has regularly FaceTimed his teammates on both sides of the ball. One of them is wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who marveled over Wilson’s ability to take command of the offense.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Yardbarker

NFL Draft: Texans Meet With Later-Round QB Prospect

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are giving second-year quarterback Davis Mills the keys to the franchise next season. But their investment will not prevent the Texans from exploring the quarterback market during the 2022 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network, the Texans held a virtual meeting with South Dakota State's...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
489
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy