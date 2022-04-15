ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta honors late son with birthday tribute

Cover picture for the articleThe Pulp Fiction star took to Instagram to remember his late child on what would have been a...

Hello Magazine

John Travolta shares 'very proud moment' in rare personal video

John Travolta is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of Hollywood's most acclaimed leading men, but he's also an accomplished private pilot. Taking to Instagram with a rare personal video, John celebrated his latest achievement in the world of aviation with his fans – and was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Gabby Petito’s Brother & Best Friend Share Heartfelt Tributes for the Late Vlogger for Her 23rd Birthday

She's remembered as an "angel." Friends and family of Gabby Petito paid tribute to the late vlogger on social media on what would have been her 23rd birthday. "Going to watch the sunset and reminisce about the last sunset we saw together from here." Gabby's father Joseph Petito tweeted from Florida on March 20, the day after his daughter's actual birthday, along with a photos of a pier on the Gulf of Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

John Travolta receives license to pilot a 737 plane

John Travolta is ready to “Grease” the landing. The “Saturday Night Fever” star revealed via Instagram on Sunday that he upped his aeronautical credentials and is now licensed to fly a 737 airplane. “A very proud moment in my aviation history,” Travolta, 68, said in a...
CELEBRITIES
John Travolta
golfmagic.com

Golf fans shocked as Jordan Spieth's wife runs onto the green with baby Sammy

Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
#Happy Birthday
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Are Ready For Easter In Adorable Spring Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. While Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram has lately been Kravis central, she snuck in a super cute mother-daughter photo with her daughter Penelope. On April 15, Kardashian posted an adorable photo featuring her and her daughter Penelope, 9, who is clearly both ready for Easter. You can see the photo from her Instagram story HERE. Kardashian captioned the photo, saying, “Mommy daughter nails.” The pair are sporting matching manicures, boasting a floral and pastel color scheme. The mother-daughter duo’s matching set comprises light blue, light pink, and red flowers throughout. The Kardashians frequently post their fresh manicures...
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Producer Teases Yet Another Steffy Twist: ‘All Hell’s Gonna Break Loose!’

It’s all going down on Tuesday, April 19. Brace yourself, because The Bold and the Beautiful is about to rip the rug out from under viewers yet again. How do we know? Because supervising producer Casey Kaspryzk said so, and regular readers will recall that he’s the same guy who first began hinting at the big twist which ultimately turned out to be Finn’s shocking death.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Admits Being Torn Between Kourtney & Scott After Split Is A ‘Tough Position’

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is admitting the struggle it’s been to feel like she’s torn between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star was seen having a deep conversation with her sister’s former boyfriend and father of her three kids about his struggles with their new relationship/friendship status, in the premiere episode of the family’s new reality series The Kardashians last week, and it’s getting a lot of fans talking.
CELEBRITIES

