ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Tax bills mailed out in Vanderburgh Co.

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Treasurer says tax bills were mailed out Thursday, so residents should start seeing them in the mailboxes after the holiday. She says approximately 86,000 property and...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Holcomb gives timeline of $125 Indiana tax refund payments

INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will get something extra in their bank accounts this summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should start receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund “in the coming weeks.” The governor said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro construction begins on two projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction is underway on two downtown Owensboro projects. Crews have been lifting steel beams on the new Big Rivers headquarters on West Second St. Contractors are also working on the Riverfront Brio across from the convention center. The Riverfront Brio will include a “Home Two Suites” hotel and apartments. “COVID really […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bills#Personal Property Tax#Vanderburgh Co#Wfie#National Bank
Cincinnati CityBeat

8 Just-Passed Bills In Kentucky You Should Be Mad About

It happens every year: The legislative session starts out slow. There are some bad ideas being floated around — and some good ones — but they are just that. Ideas. You'd think that the Republican supermajority couldn’t possibly stomach stripping away public assistance, gutting public schools and finding yet another way to restrict abortion in Kentucky, all in one session.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WLKY.com

Walmart closing a Louisville location that is 'underperforming'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of southwest Louisville are losing a place to buy groceries. Walmart plans to close its supercenter on Raggard Road, which is in Pleasure Ridge Park. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Mysterious White Foam Covering Kentucky Creek Finally Identified

Last week, some Kentucky residents noticed a thick white foam covering a local creek. This caused some concern, but you won't believe what this foam really was. Residents in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky notices something very strange last week floating in Cedar Brook Creek. One resident, Danny Robinson, was eating dinner when he noticed the creek outside had a stream of white foam floating on top of it. Now, it is not too uncommon to see some foam atop Cedar Brook Creek. However, it was the amount of foam on the water that was concerning. According to Fox 56,
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Old car dealership in Owensboro being developed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A proposed re-zoning of an old car dealership for a new development in downtown Owensboro has been approved. The planning commission heard a request from Gulfstream Development to combine separate lots at the the old Jerry Ray Davis dealership site into one lot. Officials with Gulf Stream say they want to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Lewiston Tribune

Revised property tax relief bill sees support

BOISE — A controversial $21 million property tax relief bill that was opposed by Idaho cities could get new life in a $34 million proposal, which is getting support by both the cities and counties. The Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee sent House Bill 735 to the Senate...
IDAHO STATE
WNDU

State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Consider U.S. 31 to be two interchanges and an overpass closer to becoming a limited access freeway between South Bend and Indianapolis. This week brought a major announcement on that front. It’s smooth sailing down U.S. 31 between South Bend and Plymouth, thanks to a...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy