Regardless of what happens this postseason, the New Orleans Pelicans' story of actually making it into the playoffs is a commendable one. At the end of January, the Pels were 18-32 and on the outside looking in for the NBA Play-In Tournament. In the final two and half months, they doubled up their win total to finish at 36-46, defeating both the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers to make it in as the 8-seed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO