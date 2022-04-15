Lizzo Ropes Kenan Thompson Into Being Her ‘Big Boy’ Back-Up Dancer in ‘SNL’ Promo

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo isn’t going to need any CGI magic to pull double-duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In a series of promos for tomorrow night’s (April 16) show, the rapper — who just dropped her new single, “About Damn Time” — jokes with long-tenured cast member Kenan Thompson that she will not need to resort to digital trickery to do it all.

“Hi, I’m Lizzo and I will be the host and musical guest this week on SNL ,” she cheerfully says in one clip. “How you doing host and musical guest, did they clone you?” a confused Thompson asks. “No, of course not, there’s no Clone Lizzo,” she laughs.

Thompson, however, is not convinced, slipping into his inner monologue and realizing, “that’s exactly what Clone Lizzo would want me to think!,” as the pair laugh nervously.

In another bit, she announces that she’ll be host and musical guest and after Thompson introduces himself, she double-checks that he’s still planning to be one of her back-up dancers on the show. “Watch out for the big boys!” she sings excitedly as they both bust a few moves in a sly reference to Liz’s Prime Video series Watch Out For the Big Grrrls . The double-down mark Lizzo’s return to Studio 8H after she was the musical guest in 2019.

Lizzo’s upcoming album, Special , is due out on July 15 and the first taste of “Time” is another feel-good dose of her special magic. “Turn up the music, let’s celebrate/ I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be OK/ OK, all right, it’s about damn time,” the Grammy winner sings on the chorus. In the accompanying video, she exits a “Stressed & Sexy” support group and trades her sweatsuit for the ultimate glam look. She gave her fans a little behind-the-scenes peek at the video through a live clip, which you can watch here.

Special is the follow-up to Lizzo’s breakthrough 2019 album, Cuz I Love You . The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 7, 2019, and spent an impressive 127 weeks total on the chart. The singer-songwriter/flutist also recently announced her shapewear brand Yitty, which carries sizes for “ every damn body, ” with a photo of the company’s name temporarily tattooed onto her backside.

Check out the promos below.