ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Lizzo Ropes Kenan Thompson Into Being Her ‘Big Boy’ Back-Up Dancer in ‘SNL’ Promo

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo isn’t going to need any CGI magic to pull double-duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In a series of promos for tomorrow night’s (April 16) show, the rapper — who just dropped her new single, “About Damn Time” — jokes with long-tenured cast member Kenan Thompson that she will not need to resort to digital trickery to do it all.

“Hi, I’m Lizzo and I will be the host and musical guest this week on SNL ,” she cheerfully says in one clip. “How you doing host and musical guest, did they clone you?” a confused Thompson asks. “No, of course not, there’s no Clone Lizzo,” she laughs.

Thompson, however, is not convinced, slipping into his inner monologue and realizing, “that’s exactly what Clone Lizzo would want me to think!,” as the pair laugh nervously.

In another bit, she announces that she’ll be host and musical guest and after Thompson introduces himself, she double-checks that he’s still planning to be one of her back-up dancers on the show. “Watch out for the big boys!” she sings excitedly as they both bust a few moves in a sly reference to Liz’s Prime Video series Watch Out For the Big Grrrls . The double-down mark Lizzo’s return to Studio 8H after she was the musical guest in 2019.

Lizzo’s upcoming album, Special , is due out on July 15 and the first taste of “Time” is another feel-good dose of her special magic. “Turn up the music, let’s celebrate/ I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be OK/ OK, all right, it’s about damn time,” the Grammy winner sings on the chorus. In the accompanying video, she exits a “Stressed & Sexy” support group and trades her sweatsuit for the ultimate glam look. She gave her fans a little behind-the-scenes peek at the video through a live clip, which you can watch here.

Special is the follow-up to Lizzo’s breakthrough 2019 album, Cuz I Love You . The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 7, 2019, and spent an impressive 127 weeks total on the chart. The singer-songwriter/flutist also recently announced her shapewear brand Yitty, which carries sizes for “ every damn body, ” with a photo of the company’s name temporarily tattooed onto her backside.

Check out the promos below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Kenan Thompson and wife Christina split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and his wife have called it quits on their marriage. The longtime “Saturday Night Live” star and Christina Evangeline are planning to file for divorce soon, TMZ reported Thursday. Sources close to the estranged couple told the outlet that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for more than a year but have been focusing on co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna. Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are calling it quits on their marriage.WireImage The “Good Burger” alum has been spending time in LA working on his show “Kenan” while Evangeline has remained in New York. Insiders explained that the...
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Why Samuel L Jackson Blames Kenan Thompson For His Lack Of SNL Appearances

Ten years ago, Samuel L Jackson appeared on Saturday Night Live and dropped an f-bomb. He hasn’t been back on the show since, and in case you’re keeping score at home, the pop culture icon still blames Kenan Thompson. He blamed poor Kenan in the aftermath after the initial incident, and during an appearance on Ellen this past week, he made it clear he still blames the long-time sketch comedian.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Lizzo
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Boys#Ropes#Snl#Studio 8h
HipHopDX.com

Donald Glover Reveals Jaden Smith Was Supposed To Be In 'Atlanta'

Austin, TX – Ahead of Atlanta’s third season premiering on Thursday (March 24), Donald Glover has revealed Jaden Smith was actually meant to star in the FX series. During the SXSW premiere at Austin’s Paramount Theater on Saturday (March 19), Glover explained how the SYRE rapper was supposed to appear in an episode that told the story of a character who gets shot in the pilot.
ATLANTA, GA
The US Sun

Why are Donald Glover and Malia Obama trending?

MALIA Ann Obama is famously known as the daughter of President Barack Obama. In March 2022, it was revealed that she now has taken up a new career, and fans want to know what she's been doing since leaving the White House. Why are Donald Glover and Malia Obama trending?
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Cardi B deletes Twitter, Instagram after fans criticize her for not attending Grammys

Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after fans hounded her for not attending the Grammys. Fans of the "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to air their frustrations about Cardi not being in attendance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards despite being nominated for best rap rerformance for her song "Up." The award ultimately went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for "Family Ties."
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Gets Married Over The Weekend

Wedding Bells are ringing! According to People magazine, Alexa Bliss married her long-time sweetheart, musician Ryan Cabrera, over the weekend. Their wedding was “very non-traditional,” “rockstar” and self-described as “the s–tshow.”. The couple was interviewed two weeks prior to their wedding; below are some...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy