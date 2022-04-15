ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Pharmacist, 33, who faked cancer and stole more than £500,000 in a 'heinous fraud' to pay off his gambling debts is struck off

By Gemma Parry For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A pharmacist has been struck off after he pretended to have cancer in order to steal more than £500,000 to pay off his gambling debts.

Peter Saad told a friend he had 'serious if not terminal' testicular cancer to trick him into paying hundreds of thousands of pounds towards non-existent private treatment.

The 33-year-old from Nottingham even produced forged cancer documents including MRI scans, reports and communication with a consultant.

In total, he stole £534,005 which was used to pay off the debts he incurred as a result of his gambling problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCWQI_0fAVslxY00
Peter Saad told a friend he had 'serious if not terminal' testicular cancer to trick him into paying for non-existent private treatment (stock image) 

He has now been struck off the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPC) register following a tribunal over the 'heinous' ruse.

The tribunal heard that Saad concocted a web of lies to an unnamed friend, known as Person A, who he knew through his church from 2018 to 2019.

He tricked Person A into sending him around £288,200 by claiming he had purchased a pharmacy in the USA, but that it had been 'seized by the US Government due to issues with his visa' and that he needed money due to issues with paying his mortgage.

He later feigned a cancer diagnosis, conning Person A into sending a him £127,150.

During a later period, Saad took £121,339 from a company Person A was involved with after inviting him to set up a 'pharmaceutical warehouse' and business together.

He was found out when Person A made enquiries which revealed the invoices were faked.

A tribunal report read: 'Following an investigation by Person A, Saad admitted that he had fabricated his stories... all with a view to securing funds to help with what Saad said were his debts and his gambling debts.

'Saad's father contacted Person A and told him that the claims made by Saad about his business in America and the cancer diagnosis were false and reported that Saad had a gambling problem.'

Saad told the panel he 'was in the grip of a gambling' addiction which took over his life, but that he had now received treatment and had recovered from it.

However, the panel struck him off, ruling: 'It is difficult to imagine a more heinous fraud than one predicated on feigning a cancer diagnosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lW2ku_0fAVslxY00
Last year, Saad was jailed for 21 months at Chester Crown Court, Cheshire, having admitted fraud by false representation

'His behaviour in obtaining the advances under all three allegations was of the worst possible kind.

'The conduct was a planned in advance, with some complexity, and was designed to completely deceive Person A and Company A.

'He had used his position as a qualified pharmacist to raise funds from Person A and Company A... The Committee considered that the funds were likely paid to him on the strength of his status as a pharmacist.'

Saad told the panel he 'was in the grip of a gambling' addiction which took over his life, but that he had now received treatment and had recovered from it.

Saad was jailed for 21 months at Chester Crown Court, Cheshire, last year having admitted fraud by false representation.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
WBTW News13

Conway Walmart pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pharmacy technician at a Walmart in Conway was arrested and accused of stealing drugs from a patient, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Pamela Lynn Chassen, 68, of Conway, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of controlled substances. Chassen is accused of stealing hydrocodone/APAP […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Testicular Cancer#Debts#Pharmacist#Mri#Gpc#The Us Government
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Concord News Journal

Since last July, man received at least nearly 90 Covid-19 shots under his real name to obtain vaccine cards and sell them to vaccine hesitant people

Since the Covid-19 vaccination process began in America, nearly 256 million people received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, while fully vaccinated are almost 218 million representing 65.6% of the American population. Per the CDC’s official data, more than 98 million got booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccines which is 45% of the eligible fully vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Lawyer who stole $9million to fuel a cocaine and gambling addiction so bad he was wagering $1million a day, sleeping in his car and showering at the gym is banned from practicing

A lawyer has been banned from practicing for three years after he was jailed for stealing to feed his cocaine-fuelled gambling addiction. Former Sydney lawyer Brody Jack Clarke was jailed for six years in January 2019 after pilfering almost $10 million from media company WIN TV. The Council of the...
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
BBC

Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy