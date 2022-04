Toronto Blue Jays play-by-play announcer Buck Martinez is stepping away from baseball for a while to begin cancer treatments. The former Blue Jays player and manager who has worked as their announcer for decades released a statement on Sunday announcing that today’s game against the Oakland A’s will be his last “for a little while” with his treatments coming up. Martinez praised the organization for their support as he prepares to begin treatment.

