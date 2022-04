April 20 has become a "high holiday" for cannabis users, and this year, a few Connecticut restaurants are marking the occasion with special events and dinners. The date and number have been associated with enthusiasts since the 1970s, when a group of California high school students inherited a map that allegedly led to a crop of abandoned cannabis plants near the Point Reyes Peninsula Coast Guard station, Rolling Stone reported in 2018. The students gathered at 4:20 p.m. for weeks to drive out and hunt for the plants, smoking joints along the way.

