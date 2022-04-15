ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination. The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. The court rejected a lower court ruling that found that Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

KCRG.com

Iowa senator, Judiciary Committee colleagues grill President Biden’s Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday. Committee Democrats emphasized Judge Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the most senior Republican member on the committee, still has questions.
NBC News

Senate to begin historic Supreme Court hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON — Senate hearings are set to take place this week in a historic confirmation battle over the first Black woman ever nominated to serve on the Supreme Court. President Joe Biden's pick, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, goes before the Democratic-led Judiciary Committee on Monday for a high-stakes showdown to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer and win a lifetime appointment to the country's highest court.
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dispute over tavern ‘amusement devices’ may be headed for Iowa Supreme Court

A legal battle over arcade-style games intended for taverns throughout Iowa may be headed to the Iowa Supreme Court. Last year, the Trestle Corp. took the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to court, seeking judicial review of the agency’s finding that its arcade-style “Game of Skill” is actually a game of chance and therefore […] The post Dispute over tavern ‘amusement devices’ may be headed for Iowa Supreme Court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Western Iowa Today

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst visits Milk Unlimited

(Lewis) Midwest Dairy met with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst on Thursday afternoon at Milk Unlimited, a 3,400 head milking operation near Lewis. Representatives explained to the Republican senator what the dairy checkoff money is doing for the nation’s dairy farmers and how those funds are utilized. Senator Ernst then...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Overweight Truck Permit Legislation

(Griswold) Griswold Republican Iowa House District #21 Representative Tom Moore says a bill establishes a fee of $500 for a new 90,000-pound all-systems permit. Moore says the all systems permit has been in effect for a couple of years and was established as a voluntary program. “This bill requires all...
Montana Free Press

Judge blocks ballot measure on electing Montana Supreme Court justices by district

A state judge has blocked a scheduled voter referendum on switching the elections that pick justices for the Montana Supreme Court from statewide to district-based elections. The March 21 ruling, by District Court Judge Peter Ohman, finds that the ballot measure is unconstitutional, conflicting with a 2012 Montana Supreme Court ruling that struck down a similar proposal. Ohman’s order, which is likely to be appealed, bars Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen from placing the Republican-backed referendum on this fall’s ballot.
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Tosses Out Dispute Over Medicaid Work Requirements

The Supreme Court won’t be rescheduling arguments in the fight over work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries that had been sitting in limbo at the court for over a year. The justices on Monday agreed the cases disputing the Trump administration’s approval of work rules in Arkansas and New Hampshire are now moot, and sent them back to the trial court with instructions to wipe the decisions off the books and dismiss them.
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — A former Armstrong police officer has been charged with dozens of crimes, making him the latest in a string of former town officials to face criminal charges in the last 14 months. Radio station KILR reports that former Armstrong officer Benjamin Scheevel was charged earlier this month with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts — some dating back to 2016. The counts include stalking of at least two women, non-felonious misconduct in office, assault and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He also faces counts of obstruction, theft and tax evasion. The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is also pursuing cases again other former Armstrong officials, including the former mayor, police chief and several town clerks.
ARMSTRONG, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Sees Increase in Syphilis Cases

(Des Moines, IA) — Preliminary data from the Department of Public Health for 2021 show significant increases in some sexually transmitted diseases (S-T-D’s). The Department’s S-T-D Program Manager, George Walton, says syphilis has reached its highest numbers in the state in a generation. There were 554 syphilis infections reported in 2021 — an increase of 55 percent from the preceding year. Walton says the number of women infected took a big jump from around nine percent to 23 percent, with “historic increases” in congenital syphilis — which happens when the infection is passed from a pregnant woman to the fetus or newborn. The information also shows rates of syphilis among minority populations are increasingly disproportionate.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Moratorium On Utilities Board Holding Eminent Doman Hearings

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has passed legislation putting a moratorium on eminent domain hearings concerning carbon-capture pipelines. KCAU / TV reports the rules wouldn’t be changed, but almost a year would be added to give time for negotiations between the companies and the landowners affected. The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled a permit hearing in Fort Dodge for one of the three companies with pipeline proposals for Iowa. If the permit is approved, that company would be allowed to use eminent domain to gain access to land for its pipeline. If the Iowa Senate gives its approval to the bill, all hearings would be put off until next February.
IOWA STATE
