NORMAN, Okla. - Split squad action for the Cloud County Community College track and field teams would see the T-Birds take part in two different meets in two different states over the weekend with a majority of the squad competing in the 2022 University of Oklahoma Sooner Invitational in Norman, Okla., while a limited number of field athletes would compete in the 2022 Butler Community College Grizzly Classic in El Dorado.

CLOUD COUNTY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO