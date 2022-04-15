ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Pedestrian Injured in Vehicle Collision on Hook Boulevard [Victorville, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 8:31 p.m., the collision happened on Hook Blvd near Amargosa Road, near the Stater Brothers shopping center, involving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Subsequently, emergency crews responded to the scene and found an adult male down in the westbound lanes of Hook Blvd. Meanwhile, a Mercy Air...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Woman struck, killed on South H Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The Bakersfield Police and Fire Department responded to an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on South H Street near Isil Avenue just before 8 P.M. A woman was transported to a local […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Airlifted after Vehicle Crash on Seventh Street [Victorville, CA]

Officers responded to the scene at about 5:15 p.m. near Union Street. Furthermore, police said the crash involved a gold-colored 2000 Chevrolet HHR and a white Toyota Tacoma. Moreover, the HHR sustained damage to the passenger side, and firefighters from Victorville City Fire had to remove the door to get to the patient inside.
VICTORVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Margarita Lopez Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inland Avenue [Jurupa Valley, CA]

Traffic Collision on Etiwanda Avenue Left One Fatality. According to the authorities, the crash happened around 5:10 a.m. between Etiwanda and Inland Avenues. Furthermore, police said the accident occurred within a warehousing district, north of Pomona (60) Freeway. Eventually, several fire engine crews arrived at the scene and discovered 62-year-old...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Victorville, CA
Cars
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Accidents
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Stater Brothers#Jeep#Mercy Air
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

75-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Victorville home; man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman in a Victorville home, authorities said Monday. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. April 8 at a home along the 15400 block of Topango Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, Maria Padel Wetzel, was found lying […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homeless man killed in possible gang-related shooting

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left a homeless man dead in Pacoima Saturday morning. The shooting was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street. When authorities arrived, they found the victim, said to be a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene.His name was not released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were looking into the incident as a possible gang-related shooting, though suspect information was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman killed after vehicle crashes into house in Watts

A woman died early Saturday morning after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a house in Watts. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of South Wilmington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Emergency crews arrived on scene and found a female passenger who was deceased in the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Person killed when vehicle plunged down mountainside in Malibu identified

A motorist who died after his vehicle went approximately 250 feet down a steep mountainside in Malibu was identified Saturday. The victim, the lone occupant inside a white 2005 Chevrolet, was identified as 56-year-old Roland Delao, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. The California Highway Patrol said Delao...
MALIBU, CA
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy