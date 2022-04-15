ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

In-house bookstore exudes personal feel

By Malcolm Parisi-Marcoux
piolog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding a used bookstore in Portland is like finding a needle in a needle stack: There is no shortage of places to buy obscure sci-fi short stories from the 1940s, feminist handbooks from the ’60s or even textbooks for 99.99% off. “Crooked House Books and Paper,” in particular offers a unique...

piolog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

If You Love Anthropologie and Pottery Barn, You’ll Adore This Cottagecore British Brand

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What do you get when you combine the timeless Pottery Barn look with the stylish, colorful whimsy of Anthropologie? OKA, a female-founded, U.K.-based home brand that specializes in beautiful, well-curated furniture and decor — all of which look straight out of a European country home.
SHOPPING
The Daily Yonder

Q&A: The Magic of Bookstores in Rural Communities

Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
VIROQUA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norton Juster
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright, Airy Minimalist Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Bookstore#Bookstores#Poetry#Old Texts#Sci Fi#Catullus
People

Amazon's New Storefront Is Filled with Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Kitchen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As fun as filling your home with goods and decor can be, it can also often be a cause of some serious stress. In addition to the cost of buying new things and the dilemma of figuring out where they should go, there's the challenge of finding the right items to begin with — especially when the number of products available to choose from is overwhelmingly large. Thankfully, Amazon just made the process a little bit easier with its new storefront, aka simple-to-navigate hub pages for popular home products including wine racks, towels, and, notably, trendy colorful glassware.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Erin Napier Showed Off Hardwood Flooring That Looks Like Vintage Tile

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Original hardwood flooring is a huge win in both old homes and new ones, as it adds so much character and warmth to a space. But you haven’t seen hardwood floors like the ones Erin Napier of “Home Town” recently installed in her family’s country house, and it will be hard not to become absolutely obsessed with them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: how is fabric made?

How is fabric made? – Saskia, age 5, Sydney Hi Saskia, that’s a great question! From clothes to curtains, towels and sheets, fabrics are everywhere in our daily lives. You might also hear people call them “textiles”. People have been making fabric, or textiles, for a very long time. In fact, they’ve been doing it for almost 35,000 years! Let’s first think about what a fabric is. The dictionary says fabric is a cloth made by knitting or weaving together fibres. What is a fibre? A fibre is like a strand of hair. It’s very long and thin. Fibres can come from nature. Some...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

How to Add Art Deco Style to Any Room

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Art Deco style is characterized by its beautiful curves, luxe fabrics, and sophisticated details — whether in the form of brass drawer pulls, lacquered case goods, or bold lighting. If you’re wondering how to bring this ’20s-era interior aesthetic into your own home, we’ve got you covered. Below, interior designers share how to best implement Art Deco touches into your home, room by room. We’ve also picked out a few of our Art Deco-style finds currently on the market so that you can scoop them up ASAP!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Parents Magazine

Black Women Are Bringing Back the Historical Family Tradition of Quilting

The history of quilting—a decorative art of stitched and layered fabrics—is lined with a story of poetic justice. It sews a tale of turning a tool of oppression into an expression of liberation. It has long-standing cultural significance in Black communities and has profound roots of woven resistance in the rural South.
SOCIETY
WKRC

Artist uses his own hair to create stunning portraits

MANILA, Philippines (CBS Newspath/Reuters/WKRC) - Bored, depressed and fatigued after seemingly endless shifts on board a cruise ship, Filipino seafarer Jesstoni Garcia needed an outlet for his creativity. A self-taught artist, he has always found relief in drawing portraits, but didn't have the necessary materials like pens and sketchpads on...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy