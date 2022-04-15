ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Former Christian school band teacher sentenced for sexual relationship with student

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zn9b6_0fAVqXcg00
Craig Dean Godfrey Craig Dean Godfrey, 38, of Cartersville, was a band teacher at the North Cobb Christian School. (PHOTO: Cobb County Police)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Christian school band teacher will serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a sexual relationship with a student, Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Latonia P. Hines said.

Craig Dean Godfrey, 38, of Cartersville, was a band teacher at the North Cobb Christian School. He was arrested last year after police said the school administration contacted them with information that Godfrey had been involved with a student from 2016-2019. The student is now an adult and no longer goes to the school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Godfrey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 25 years, 12 of which are to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.

“The investigation uncovered that the student was a sophomore at the school when the inappropriate relationship began. In addition to physical contact, evidence uncovered communication and explicit photos were exchanged between the suspect and the victim using a social media app,” police said at the time of his arrest.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Former school security guard sentenced to ten years

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) –  A former school security guard has been sentenced to ten years in prison, after pleading guilty to raping an eighth grader. The victim was 14 years old in 2019, when 52-year-old Abran Ulibarri abused her throughout the school year at West Las Vegas Middle School. The girl told investigators she would […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
CBS Pittsburgh

Elizabeth Forward Teacher Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With Student To Stand Trial

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – A local teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been ordered to stand trial. Nicole Corson taught at Elizabeth Forward High School and the student testified that Corson assaulted him at least three times, including once on a bus after a field trip. Corson’s lawyer said they’ll be gathering evidence from the school bus. “We’re going to see the interaction between the two of them and Miss Corson’s interaction with the teachers who were seated right behind her and what that interaction was,” said Michael DeRiso, her attorney. Corson has been placed on leave from her position.
ELIZABETH, PA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Cartersville, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2-year-old shot by father in Roswell, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police have arrested a Roswell father he accidentally shot his 2-year-old child. Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon on Millbrook Circle. Investigators said 21-year-old Arnijae Stroud was manipulating a gun with his child in the room when he unintentionally shot the toddler. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
ROSWELL, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina mall shooting: 2nd suspect arrested after 15 injured in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that left 15 people hurt Saturday at a Columbia mall. According to WIS-TV and WACH-TV, Columbia police arrested Marquise Love Robinson, 20, on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, and unlawfully carrying a pistol, the department said in a news conference Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Band#Sexual Relationship#Sexual Assault#School Administration#Tv News#Christian#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to the distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tekoa Rivers, 22, admitted that he sold fentanyl on April 29, 2021, in Huntington. Rivers is scheduled to be sentenced on August 8, 2022, and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
137K+
Followers
100K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy