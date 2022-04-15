ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 4/18/22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers responded to a report of an accident at an address on N. Langlade Road. The caller told officers that a vehicle, with no driver inside, was moving in the parking lot and struck another vehicle. The caller stated that there was a dog in the vehicle. Monday, April...

WEAU-TV 13

Tomah man arrested for 6th OWI after exceeding 110mph during brief chase

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a brief high-speed chase in Monroe County Saturday night. 48-year-old Chad Weaver of Tomah is accused of fleeing police and driving while intoxicated after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said he led them on a chase that lasted fewer than four minutes, according to a release.
TOMAH, WI
Racine County Eye

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Accident

BRISTOL – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a driver here Sunday afternoon. Kenosha County deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol and the City of Kenosha responded to the reported crash in the 7700 block of the I-94 West Frontage Road about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to initial reports, the driver of a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to negotiate a curve and struck a barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

3 dead, 1 injured in Marathon County crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are dead in a two-vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. In a press release on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said the crash happened eastbound on State Road 29 in the Township of Frankfort around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menomonee Falls resident was killed in a crash in Waupaca County last week. The victim was identified as Lee Worby. The crash happened April 5 at about 1:33 a.m. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and County Highway A.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Man killed in Portage County rollover crash

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old man died in a rollover crash Friday night. Deputies were called to State Highway 66 and Rustic Drive just before 7:45 p.m. on Friday. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a “severely damaged Dodge truck” on its roof in the ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 29 crash

One woman is dead after an early morning crash Sunday on Hwy. 29 in Shawano County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 12:15 a.m. near St. Augustine Street in the town of Maple Grove. Shawano County officials say the woman was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 29 when she...
WAUSAU, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse police enlist robot, K-9 and drone to arrest suspect in adult store break-in

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A 37-year-old La Crosse faces several charges in connection with a break-in at an adult toy store in La Crosse early Tuesday. La Crosse police used a robot, a K-9 and a drone in the process of arresting Kieng T. Yang, who has no permanent address, at Pleasures Boutique, which bills itself as a “lover’s boutique,” at 405 Third St. S.
LA CROSSE, WI
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash in Carver County

A 53-year-old Silver Lake man is dead and a 55-year-old Clearwater woman is injured following a crash on Highway 7, north of New Germany, in Carver County Thursday afternoon. The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the Silver Lake man was driving a Kia Telluride westbound on Hwy. 7 around 1 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by the woman driving a Ford Taurus northbound from County Road 33 to Hwy. 7.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI

