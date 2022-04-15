ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

6 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on 19th Avenue [Sacramento, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Collision near 24th Street. Around 4:47 p.m. on April 3, the accident happened on 19th Avenue and 24th Street. According to California Highway Patrol, three vehicles collided in the area for unknown reasons. The impact of the crash injured at least four adults and...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Person Dies After Being Struck By Several Vehicles On I-5 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a hit-and-run suspect as well as several other vehicles on Interstate 5 in Sacramento. California Highway Patrol says, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian who was reportedly lying in the #4 lane of I-5 was struck by a vehicle, just south of the J Street offramp. The impact pushed the pedestrian into the path of more passing vehicles. Officers believe the pedestrian was struck at least three more times by other passing drivers. The driver who initially struck the pedestrian did not stay at the scene, CHP says. No details about that first driver have been released at this point. Several other drivers called authorities and stayed at the scene until officers arrived. The name of the pedestrian killed has not been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Fatal crash causes Highway 49 closures

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 49 near Grass Valley is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The CHP said La Barr Meadows Drive is blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted off at McKnight Way.  Officials said the highway will be closed for an unknown duration of time.  […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Father, Son Rescued After Crashing Down 500-Foot Cliff In Mariposa County

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Rancho Cordova father and son were rescued after their car plunged 500 feet down a cliff along Highway 49 in Mariposa County. The outcome could have been tragic had it not been for a quick response. This happened on Monday at the height of the region’s wild weather. Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremey Briese said that “quick response” is all thanks to the sharp eye of a firefighter, who just happened to be passing by. The roads were a mess, but a firefighter with Cal Fire who was heading back from a call noticed a road marker was down...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
WNEM

Police: Driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle

BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash and left behind three critically injured children in the wreck. The crash happened on March 20 at 4:35 p.m. at the corner of State Road and Jackson Road in Gratiot County’s Bethany Township. A vehicle heading east on Jackson Road, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by a vehicle on State Road’s northbound lane, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Cars
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Adults#Children Hospitalized#California Highway Patrol
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Man Killed While Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the person killed as 28-year-old Adolfo Rangel. No city of residence was given. Original Story: A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28. Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene. Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night. Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

Margarita Lopez Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inland Avenue [Jurupa Valley, CA]

Traffic Collision on Etiwanda Avenue Left One Fatality. According to the authorities, the crash happened around 5:10 a.m. between Etiwanda and Inland Avenues. Furthermore, police said the accident occurred within a warehousing district, north of Pomona (60) Freeway. Eventually, several fire engine crews arrived at the scene and discovered 62-year-old...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Four men shot, 18-year-old found dead in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were shot and the youngest died early Tuesday morning in Stockton. Stockton police said officers were still investigating around 7 a.m. on West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, after three of the men, ages 28, 29 and 46, were found with gunshot wounds just after midnight. Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man shot in West Sacramento, woman arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot in the chest in West Sacramento Saturday night and police said they have a suspect in custody. West Sacramento police officials said their officers responded to the shooting on West Capitol Avenue near Casa Mobile Circle at around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, officials said they […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy