6 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on 19th Avenue [Sacramento, CA]

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a hit-and-run suspect as well as several other vehicles on Interstate 5 in Sacramento. California Highway Patrol says, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian who was reportedly lying in the #4 lane of I-5 was struck by a vehicle, just south of the J Street offramp. The impact pushed the pedestrian into the path of more passing vehicles. Officers believe the pedestrian was struck at least three more times by other passing drivers. The driver who initially struck the pedestrian did not stay at the scene, CHP says. No details about that first driver have been released at this point. Several other drivers called authorities and stayed at the scene until officers arrived. The name of the pedestrian killed has not been released.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO