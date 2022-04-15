ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady A coming to Shea's Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the hottest groups in country music will make a stop in Buffalo this fall. Multi-platinum band Lady A will bring their 'Request Line Tour' to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Sept....

2 On Your Side

Spotted Octopus opening in downtown Buffalo on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for a new brewery to open in downtown Buffalo this Friday. Spotted Octopus Brewing Company will open April 22 at 41 Edward Street. Spotted Octopus partners Ken Shaw, Domenic Nicotera and Barbara Priore say the brewery will have a focus on experimental brews. With 12 flavors on tap they will feature a rotation of flavors and styles.
2 On Your Side

Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Buffalo this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have a dinosaur enthusiast in the family? The whole family can experience the excitement of Jurassic World Live Tour right here in Buffalo this fall. Jurassic World Live Tour returns to the KeyBank Center October 21-October 23, 2022. Iconic dinosaurs, like Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus...
2 On Your Side

Tickets on sale for Barenaked Ladies at Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Canada's own Barenaked Ladies is back on the road again and will take the stage at the Artpark Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 5. The show is part of the band's 'Last Summer on Earth Tour' showcasing their most recent album "Detour de Force." Tickets are on sale now. The show also includes Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.
2 On Your Side

2 emergency landings made at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There were two emergency landings that touched down at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Saturday. The first one happened around 9 a.m. Saturday, when a JetBlue flight from Boston, Massachusetts, heading for Houston, Texas, was diverted to Buffalo after reportedly suffering engine problems. Then on...
2 On Your Side

Dyngus Day preparations now officially underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dyngus Day preparations are officially underway, with organizers getting ready for the big holiday in Buffalo. The popular celebration has made Western New York the Dyngus Day capital of the world with parades, polka parties, and pierogi. This year Dyngus Day is even more special because...
2 On Your Side

Como Restaurant no longer up for auction

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Over the last month or so we've been telling you about the iconic Como Restaurant in Niagara Falls that was set to be auctioned off. Now it appears that's no longer the case. An attorney for the restaurant told 2 On Your Side the families...
2 On Your Side

Sponge candy: Buffalo tradition or Buffalo invention?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend, many Easter baskets will no doubt have a bit of Buffalo history in them, or at least tradition. Science has discovered many answers, but there are still many mysteries that remain unsolved; Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, how were the pyramids built, and of course, who invented sponge candy.
2 On Your Side

Aquarium of Niagara welcomes Humboldt penguin chicks

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Springtime in the animal world means babies and the Aquarium of Niagara is excited to announce the hatching of two Humboldt penguin chicks. The pair debuted earlier this month following a roughly 40-day incubation period. They will be known as 'Chick A' and Chick B' until their sex can be determined by a blood test.
2 On Your Side

Building the Buffalo AKG Art Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For decades, the museum known as Albright-Knox Art Gallery was a peaceful, majestic setting to view the finished works of great artists. But these days, it is now an active, noisy environment, where the sculpting is done by people using forklifts and other heavy duty equipment, rather than paint or clay.
2 On Your Side

Mission to save The Sullivans starts new week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The operation to save The Sullivans is still underway. A large, international marine salvage company and a Navy architect will join the rescue team on Monday, both in consulting roles. Meanwhile, the whole country is watching and waiting to see if the ship that made national...
2 On Your Side

Music is Art hosting first 716 Music Expo next weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York music enthusiasts can celebrate the artists of the area at a new event next weekend. Music is Art unveiled its newest event, the 716 Music Expo. The event will feature a trade show with vendors, eight workshops presented with Buffalo Music Club, and an evening filled with performances from Buffalo artists.
2 On Your Side

Former Sabre Rasmus Ristolainen puts Waterfront Village townhome up for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another former Buffalo Sabres player has put his Waterfront Village townhouse on the market. Rasmus Ristolainen, a defenseman and former first-round pick of the Sabres, has listed his three-bedroom townhouse at 51 Ojibawa Circle for $1.1 million, according to a listing by Erica Kane, a broker with Gurney Becker & Bourne, that went live April 13.
