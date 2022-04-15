Lady A coming to Shea's Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the hottest groups in country music will make a stop in Buffalo this fall. Multi-platinum band Lady A will bring their 'Request Line Tour' to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Sept....www.wgrz.com
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the hottest groups in country music will make a stop in Buffalo this fall. Multi-platinum band Lady A will bring their 'Request Line Tour' to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Sept....www.wgrz.com
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 2