Around this time most weeks you might find an article here about a new series or movie with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, not this week and not with Netflix's Hard Cell. It doesn't happen very often but when it does a 100% rating happens it tends to signal the arrival of something special, if a slew of critics can all agree that something is good that's probably worth a look, right? What about the opposite? The even more rare, 0% "Rotten" rating on the website? That's perhaps even more rare and perhaps even more interesting to see. Well the latest TV series from Netflix has no approval from critics as of this writing and seems doomed to bomb on the service.

