KBI: 3 deputies shot, female suspect killed in Cowley County

By Laura McMillan, Daniel Fair
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released more information about what happened in Cowley County on Friday.

The release says that around 12:50 on Friday afternoon, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI conduct an investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that Cowley County deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle, a black Jeep Liberty, and at 12:10 p.m., deputies radioed they located the vehicle about five miles north of Winfield, parked a quarter-mile west of U.S. Highway 77 on 122nd Rd.

Three deputies approached the Jeep and made contact with a female driver. She did not comply with their commands to get out of the vehicle, and when they attempted to remove her, she brandished a handgun and gunfire was exchanged.

All three deputies were hit during the shooting. The woman was killed at the scene. She will be identified when next of kin is notified.

EMS transported the two of the deputies to a Wichita hospital while one was airlifted. Following treatment, two of the deputies have been listed in “good” condition and could be released soon. The third deputy’s injuries are more serious, but they are expected to recover.

KBI agents and its Crime Scene Response Team arrived at the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

    The KSN drone gives a better look at the shooting scene north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrives at the scene of the deputy shooting in Cowley County, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)
    Law enforcement outside of Wesley Medical Center on Friday, April 15, 2022. Three deputies were shot in Cowley County. All three are in stable condition. (KSN News)
    Law enforcement officers investigate after three deputies were shot and a suspect was killed north of Winfield, April 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Other agencies on the scene include the KHP, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Arkansas City Police, and Winfield Police.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has posted well-wishes on its Facebook page : “We are sending prayers for our neighbors at the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. Please keep the Deputies and everyone involved in your thoughts or prayers.”

We spoke to some people in Winfield after the shooting. They were disturbed by the news and hoped the deputies would make a speedy recovery.

One man said that although it was shocking that someone shot at authorities, he was not all that stunned by it.

“It’s crazy because … it didn’t really surprise me at the same time because lately a lot of things have been happening in this area and Ark City,” Hector Perez said. “And I grew up around here. So it’s like, you know, just another one. You know what I’m saying?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

Sheriff IDs woman killed south of Salina, man arrested

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a home Monday evening as 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins. Sheriff Roger Soldan said Likins and two dogs had been shot to death. The sheriff’s office has arrested a 55-year-old man in the case. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, deputies […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
KSN News

Oklahoma man arrested in Kansas on suspicion of drug crimes

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hugoton police arrested a man from Hooker, Oklahoma, on suspicion of multiple drug crimes after officers found meth in his vehicle. According to police, officers conducted a routine traffic stop on April 1. Twenty-year-old Christopher DeLeon was driving a 2008 KIA Sorento. When officers were working the traffic stop, they found […]
HUGOTON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

