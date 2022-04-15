ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

How Texas County Memorial Hospital will use $1M in federal grant money

 3 days ago

HOUSTON, Mo. — Texas County Memorial Hospital will receive a $1 million federal grant to make improvements and prepare for future health emergencies.

The Emergency Rural Health Care Grant is courtesy of a new USDA program established in the American Rescue Plan. The program aims to fund healthcare in rural areas.

Federal Funding for free school meals for all ends, West Plains school reacts

The investment in Texas County will help the hospital finish building a surgery area, increasing the hospital’s capacity to respond to emergencies.

A news release from the USDA said the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for the immediate completion of the surgical center.

Another area in Missouri will be receiving money from the same federal program. Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph, Missouri will get a $211,000 grant.

The food bank, which serves northwest Missouri, will use that grant money to cover increased expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

