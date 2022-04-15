ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton man facing charges in child porn case

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
William Callihan FILE PHOTO (Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office)

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges connected to recent child pornography investigation.

William Callihan, 33, was indicted Thursday on four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified Dayton Police about Callihan. The task force said his KIK account had child pornography on it, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police investigated the claim and found evidence to support criminal charges.

Callihan is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on April 28.

He is not currently in police custody, according court records.

