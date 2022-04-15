ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Valley View School District teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BR1s_0fAVndR100

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former teacher in Lackawanna County has pled guilty to child pornography charges.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, 44-year-old Jamie Chorba pled guilty to sexual exploitation of children charges originating from an investigation that began several years ag o.

Paving scams resurface in Luzerne County

Chorba was formerly a teacher with the Valley View School District.

Chorba was arrested in 2020 after a tip to authorities led to an investigation which included the discovery of pictures of Chorba nude inside the school, in addition to multiple images and videos of children performing sex acts.

The minimum sentence for the charges includes at least 15 years in prison as well as fine that could total up to $250,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gunshot victim prompts hospital lockdown in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County hospital was on lockdown after a shooting victim walked into the emergency room Friday. According to a spokesperson for Lehigh Valley Hospital – Pocono, a shooting victim walked into the emergency department prompting the lockdown for everyone’s safety. They go on to say that the lockdown […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton man charged with tax evasion

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man was indicted by a federal grand jury charged with tax evasion. According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges Ronald Halko. 79, of Scranton, attempted to evade payment of Trust Fund Recovery Penalty (TFRP) taxes. Which is the collecting of employment taxes by the IRS […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Shooting suspect arrested, charged with possessing stolen firearm

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say the suspected gunman in a Williamsport shooting was preliminarily charged with possessing a stolen firearm. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, a search warrant was executed on Thursday at the residence of Terrell Cradle, 18, in regard to a shooting that took place Thursday morning at 410 […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Valley View, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WBRE

Staged bachelor party abduction leads to charges in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A staged abduction, in the spirit of a bachelor party, has ended in disorderly conduct charges for one Snyder County resident, officials say. According to state troopers, on Friday evening just after 7:30 troopers responded to the Walmart on North Susquehanna Trail after they received reports of an abduction. […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Trooper struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a fleeing vehicle in Lancaster County Friday night. According to State Police, Troopers from Toop T attempted a traffic stop on two vehicles on I-76E at mile marker 273.2 in Elizabeth Township. The two vehicles, a […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Charges filed in connection to August fatal crash

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Jim Thorpe man has now been charged in connection with a triple fatal crash in carbon county.  The crash happened last August in Penn Forest Township along Route 903.  According to Pennsylvania State Police records 38-year-old Brett Knoll slammed into another car killing three people from New […]
JIM THORPE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#O Paving#Chorba Nude#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Man dead in Scranton fire under investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details are surfacing about a fierce fatal fire in Scranton. We now know the name of the victim, but there are a lot of questions surrounding the fire. The Lackawanna County Coroner confirms that 44-year-old Christopher Havir died this morning in the fire. What we still don’t know is […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Missing Susquehanna County woman found safe

LATHROP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have called off the search for a missing 81-year-old woman from Susquehanna County. According to troopers, Jeanne Dube, 81, was last seen in the 870 block of South Creek Road on Sunday evening around 7:45. She lives in the 540 block of South Creek Road with her […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

7 arrested after DC robberies, stolen dogs

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Friday that seven arrests have been made after a series of carjackings and robberies, including two dogs being stolen. The seven individuals were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd named Pablo was stolen at gunpoint from his owners on 8th […]
LANHAM, MD
WBRE

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year, or even for life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year, or even for life. Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion. The […]
HERSHEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

‘Walk for Christ’ event held in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people walked through downtown Stroudsburg in observance of Good Friday as members of the community say it’s their annual tradition. A decades-old handmade cross held together with duct tape and wire brings together over 100 people in Stroudsburg. In observance of Good Friday members of St John’s Lutheran […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy