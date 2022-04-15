Valley View School District teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former teacher in Lackawanna County has pled guilty to child pornography charges.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, 44-year-old Jamie Chorba pled guilty to sexual exploitation of children charges originating from an investigation that began several years ag o.

Chorba was formerly a teacher with the Valley View School District.

Chorba was arrested in 2020 after a tip to authorities led to an investigation which included the discovery of pictures of Chorba nude inside the school, in addition to multiple images and videos of children performing sex acts.

The minimum sentence for the charges includes at least 15 years in prison as well as fine that could total up to $250,000.

