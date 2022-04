FRUTILAND - It has been eight months since Michael Joseph Vaughan went missing. The Fruitland Police Department, the Idaho State Police and the FBI continue to search for the 5-year-old, who has been missing since the evening of July 27, 2021. "Since then, our investigators continue to work to determine just what happened during the time leading up to Michael’s disappearance. We have received nearly 850 leads and nearly all have been cleared. We are working through newly obtained data from that time frame and are hopeful that will produce new leads. This is an exhaustive, labor intensive task," said an update from the Fruitland Police Department on Thursday.

