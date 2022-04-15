City of Meridian hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

An Easter egg hunt with eggs hidden around Algonac will take place on April 9. The event, presented by Algonac Alive, is free to those that would like to participate. “Giant Easter eggs will be posted in visible locations, like on telephone poles, light poles, public fences, street signs — locations that are easily seen from the street as participants walk or drive in a car or golf cart,” Algonac City Manager Denice Gerstenberg said. “Participants will take pictures of the eggs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then show the egg manager at the VFW between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. All kids who participate will receive a prize.”

ALGONAC, MI ・ 27 DAYS AGO