Bloomington, IN

Former IU football player accused of robbing man he met on Grindr

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A former Indiana University football player is accused of kidnapping and robbing a man he met through the dating app Grindr.

Police arrested 21-year-old Da’Shaun Brown on charges of robbery, kidnapping and battery.

The arrest stemmed from an April 6 incident under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department. Officers arrived in the 2900 block of E. Amy Lane in response to a reported robbery.

18-year-old arrested after firing at teenagers in Bloomington High School parking lot

A 30-year-old man told police he’d met an unknown individual, later identified as Brown, on the dating app Grindr and invited him to his apartment.

Brown wore a face covering and asked the man to keep the lights off “so he could not be identified,” police said.

Afterwards, the man said Brown held a knife to his neck and threatened to kill him if he didn’t turn over all his money. The man showed him his wallet to prove he didn’t have any cash. Brown then covered the victim’s head with a coat and forced him outside to the suspect’s vehicle, the man told police.

Brown struck the victim in the face and ordered him into the back seat. He drove to a nearby ATM twice in an attempt to get cash from the victim’s credit cards. Brown then dropped the victim back at his home and deleted the Grindr app from the man’s phone before leaving.

He threatened to kill the victim and warned him not to call police.

Ohio man killed roommate, cut off thumb to his use phone, dumped body in Randolph Co.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the ATM, which showed Brown’s vehicle and its license plate. They located the vehicle in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street and watched the area in hopes of finding the driver.

After seeing Brown go to the vehicle, police applied for a search warrant for his residence. Once it was granted, they knocked on the suspect’s door. Brown answered; detectives searched the residence and located clothing worn by the suspect on the night of the incident as well as three credit cards belonging to the victim.

Police arrested Brown after interviewing him about the incident.

According to an Indiana University spokesman, Brown is a former football player who was dismissed from the team in October 2021.

He is not a current student at the university.

FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WREG

Man accused of robbing 5 stores at gun point

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after five stores were robbed at gun point this month. Deangelo Washington, 29, is facing several counts of aggravated robbery after a string of robberies across Memphis. Police say the first robbery occurred on March 10 at a Dollar General on Central Avenue. Nine days later, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX
Oxygen

Couple Murders 2 Women Who Gave Them Shelter, Claiming, 'We Didn’t Have Any Other Choice'

Kandis R. Majors and Terri Ann Seibeck found in each other a loving and supportive partner. Life hadn’t been easy for the two single mothers from West Frankfort, Illinois. “Kandis had a beautiful smile that lit up the room when she walked in. She had so many positive things going for her.” Majors’ mother, Cindy Marlow, told “Snapped: Killer Couples,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
The Baltimore Sun

‘Sloppy police work’: Jury acquits man accused of killing ex-Maryland football player

A Baltimore jury acquitted a man Wednesday on all charges in the killing of former University of Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. Charged with first-degree murder, Kalim Satterfield’s trial lasted four days and hinged almost entirely on the statements of two witnesses to the shooting, Mackall’s girlfriend and her father, who had identified Satterfield from police photo arrays. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX59

Family still searching for answers 9 years after Indy woman vanished

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine long years for Christina Masker, who still has no idea what happened to her older sister. “It’s almost like a movie,” Christina said. “Someone goes missing or gets killed or they don’t know. Except in this situation, with my sister, it’s real.” Jessica Masker was reported missing on April […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

