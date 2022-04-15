Desert Sands Unified School District Trustee Jacob Alvarez removed in recall petition

The Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Office has confirmed to News Channel 3 that Desert Sands Unified School District Trustee Jacob Alvarez has been removed from office due to a recall petition.

A spokesman for the County office says the petition had enough signatures to remove him from office months before his current term was set to expire in December.

According to the Desert Sands Unified School District website, the board member seat for area 2 is vacant.

In a statement to News Channel 3 Alvarez said, "As a parent of three DSUSD students, my desire to participate in and contribute to the educational system has long been a desire. When I learned of the Area 2 Trustee vacancy, I began to research the area, the needs of the parents and students, and of course, researching if parents were dissatisfied. I learned early on during my interest in applying for the Area 2 Trustee vacancy that there was a potential the appointment could be terminated as recall efforts were underway for two other Trustees. Yet, I applied anyway believing that I would contribute in a meaningful way; I would demonstrate my acumen.When I was appointed, I began to reach out to Area 2 parents and other stakeholders. As a parent, one matter of great importance is communication. Successful communication requires dialogue. I want to understand parents' concerns and I want to be part of a solution.Unfortunately, I was informed my appointment was terminated, and a special election will be held to fill the Area 2 Trustee seat. I am proud of the short time I served Area 2. Especially, the ability to participate in the selection of our newly appointed Superintendent, who will positively impact our community for years to come. More importantly, Dr. Kelly May-Vollar will provide stability and continuity to students, parents, and staff.I honor and respect the process and outcome. I am privileged and honored to have served the DSUSD community and am eager to run for Area 2 Trustee."

The County Superintendent has recommended to the Registrar of Voters to hold a special election during the June primary to fill the seat, but that decision will be up to the Registrar's Office.

