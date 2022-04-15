ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Beauregard THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD AND CENTRAL ALLEN PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Atchison; Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Henry; Holt; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Nodaway; Pettis; Platte; Putnam; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Isolated areas across southwest Indiana, west Kentucky, the southern tip of southern Illinois, and the southern half of southeast Missouri may experience a brief freeze or patchy frost late tonight, mainly in sheltered areas. Drier air moving in tonight along with a persistent northwest breeze should prevent widespread frost formation.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Hardin; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Union SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Isolated areas across southwest Indiana, west Kentucky, the southern tip of southern Illinois, and the southern half of southeast Missouri may experience a brief freeze or patchy frost late tonight, mainly in sheltered areas. Drier air moving in tonight along with a persistent northwest breeze should prevent widespread frost formation.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Fentress; Grundy; Jackson; Macon; Montgomery; Overton; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; White; Wilson Patchy Frost Possible Late Tonight Early Tuesday morning temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to low 30s across the Cumberland Plateau and Highland Rim. If winds relax enough just before sunrise, a few areas could see patchy frost develop. Sheltered valleys are most likely to see conditions conducive to frost. Sensitive vegetation may be susceptible to damage if frost does occur.
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Clay, Osage, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anderson; Clay; Osage; Republic; Riley; Wabaunsee FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Republic, Clay, Riley, Wabaunsee, Osage and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huron; Lapeer; Macomb; Oakland; Sanilac; St. Clair; Tuscola ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES INTO THE EARLY EVENING WEATHER * Moderate to occasionally heavy snow will impact the Thumb region and northern Metro Detroit suburbs during the late afternoon and early evening hours. * Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected between 5pm and 8pm. Localized areas that experience prolonged heavier snow may see closer to 3 inches. IMPACTS * Visibilities will fall to below a half mile at times. Rapid fluctuations of visibility are likely. * Accumulating snow may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Snow will result in localized slippery conditions and variable traffic rates throughout the region. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
HURON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brown; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Pottawatomie, Jackson and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Western Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fauquier; Rappahannock; Western Loudoun SNOWY TRAVEL IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS Snow has been accumulating this afternoon, especially in the higher elevations, in western Frederick, western Loudoun, northern Fauquier, and Rappahannock Counties. If traveling during the evening commute hours, be prepared for locally slippery road conditions and reduced visibility in these areas.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hollywood to near Prescott to 8 miles south of Hope, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Gurdon Sparkman... Chidester Okolona... Whelen Springs Beirne... Poison Springs State Park Richwoods... White Oak Lake State Park Burtsell... Curtis Ouachita... Reader Vaden... Troy Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Dalark... Bragg City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cloud; Dickinson; Geary; Lyon; Morris; Ottawa FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cloud, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris and Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Caledonia, Essex, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Orleans WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Orleans, Essex and Caledonia Counties in Vermont. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will occur between 7 AM and 10 AM Tuesday.
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Southern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mixon to 10 miles east of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Henderson, Rusk, Alto, Beckville, Morrill, Ponta, Pinehill, New Salem, Trawick, Sacul, Forest, Douglass, Minden, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Gallatin and Reklaw. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

